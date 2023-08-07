This Year's First Swine Flu Cases in Humans Linked to Fairs

This year's first two cases of swine flu in humans have both been linked to county fairs in Michigan. In the first case, a child whose age was not given developed the illness within 10 days of having been exposed to pigs at the Oakland County Fair, where the child was an exhibitor. The child, who was given antiviral drugs for influenza and was not hospitalized, has recovered, the Detroit Free Press reports. The pigs in the fair's swine barn started displaying symptoms of the virus July 14, a week after the fair opened, and the barn was closed to the public that night. The pigs tested positive for influenza. In the second case, a person who attended the Tuscola County Fair developed symptoms afterward; that person also was not hospitalized and is recovering. Most cases of swine flu are linked to pig exhibits at fairs, CNN reports, though in 2009 one strain caused a pandemic.