Angus Cloud's Mom: His Death Was Not Intentional

Angus Cloud's mom is speaking out after rampant speculation as to how the Euphoria star died. "Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional," the actor's mom posted on Facebook . "I want you to know that is not the case." Lisa Cloud says that while the 25-year-old was "in deep grief" over the death of his father, who'd died of a type of lung cancer known as mesothelioma in May, he was not at all in a suicidal state of mind the night before she found him dead in the family home, to which he'd returned after burying his father in Ireland the week prior, Us reports. She suggested Angus Cloud may have "overdosed accidentally and tragically," though that has not been confirmed. No cause of death has been reported, USA Today reports.

But her son's "last day was a joyful one," Lisa Cloud writes. "He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life." She recounts hugging him goodnight on Sunday, July 30, telling each other they loved each other, and her son saying he'd see her in the morning. "I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up," she writes. She found him there without a pulse the next morning. (Read more celebrity death stories.)