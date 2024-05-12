For California's Wine Industry, 'the Music Has Stopped'

The San Francisco Chronicle is out with a bleak story about the future of the once-flourishing wine industry in California. The boom times, it appears, are over. "A lot of brands are dead but they don't even know it right now," says Michael Honig of Honig Vineyard & Winery in Napa Valley, echoing a sentiment repeated throughout the story by Esther Mobley. She writes that "no sector is immune—not the luxury tier, not the big conglomerates, not the upstart natural wines." For example, Sonoma's Bedrock Wine Co. is down 10% in sales this year—the first time it's registered a dip of any kind in 17 years. The story makes clear that its plight is not unique within the state's $55 billion industry, and it's a safe bet some wineries will go under. California vintners are feeling the same pain as peers around the world, the story notes, with wine consumption down about 9% in 2023.