Fast & Furious Star Sues Home Depot

One of the Fast & Furious stars is suing Home Depot over alleged racial discrimination. Tyrese Gibson says he and two men helping him with a construction project "experienced outrageous discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling" at a store in West Hills, California, reports People . In his suit, Gibson says he entered the store with Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez but went back out to his car because fans began noticing him, per Today . He says he told the cashier before leaving that Mora and Hernandez were authorized to use his credit card, but the cashier ultimately refused to process the transaction, citing store policy, even after Gibson returned to the store to explain.

"The actions of the cashier and manager were discriminatory based on race and origin," the lawsuit says. "There is no other plausible explanation for the mistreatment of Plaintiffs. The transaction was refused, despite Gibson's repeated authorizations, because of Plaintiffs' skin color and, in the case of Mora and Hernandez, also because of their national origin." The trio is seeking $1 million in damages. In a statement, Home Depot did not admit its employee acted improperly, but said it did not "tolerate discrimination in any form" and was trying to reach out to Gibson to resolve his concerns. (Read more Home Depot stories.)