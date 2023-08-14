Co-Owner of Kansas Newspaper Dies Day After Police Raid

The day after police raided the office of the Kansas newspaper she co-owned, along with her own home, Joan Meyer collapsed and died. Meyer co-owned the Marion County Record with her son Eric Meyer, the paper's publisher, and along with the newspaper office, police also descended on their home Friday. According to the Record, Joan Meyer, who was 98 and "otherwise in good health for her age," watched in tears as police seized her computer as well as a router used by her Alexa smart speaker (leaving her unable to use it for assistance, the paper notes), left a mess of cords tangled on the floor, and pawed through her son's papers. She wasn't able to eat or sleep after that, the paper says, and on Saturday, she collapsed at her home and died. The paper says the raids contributed to Meyer's death, leaving her "stressed beyond her limits."

"Died in the line of duty": In an opinion piece at the Kansas City Star, Melinda Henneberger agrees with the Record's assessment, writing of Meyer, a journalist since 1953, "It is not hyperbole to say that this attack on the people's right to know appears to have killed her." Henneberger says that one of the last comments Meyer made was to tell a colleague of the police raid, "These are Hitler tactics."