Zuckerberg on Musk Cage Fight: 'Time to Move On'

On Friday, Musk had said the two executives' foundations would manage the hypothetical fight, and that he had discussed a possible location for the match with Italian government officials, but he again mentioned the surgery and said he'd need a few months to recover first. Zuck, for his part, said he'd "offered a real date" and that UFC president Dana White had offered to make the whole thing a "legit" charity match, Gizmodo reports. "Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead," Zuck said in his Sunday post. "I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously." MarketWatch appears to believe him, declaring "the stupidest story of the summer" to be apparently "over." (Read more Mark Zuckerberg stories.)