Zuckerberg on Musk Cage Fight: 'Time to Move On'

Mark Zuckerberg used his own "Twitter killer," Threads, to taunt Elon Musk while also apparently putting the idea of a cage fight between him and Musk to rest. "I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on," the Facebook founder posted Sunday, per the New York Times. "If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me." Musk first challenged Zuck to a cage match in June and both sides appeared to be into the idea, but by early August, Zuck was accusing Musk of being wishy-washy about setting a date and Musk was claiming he might need surgery before a fight could happen.
On Friday, Musk had said the two executives' foundations would manage the hypothetical fight, and that he had discussed a possible location for the match with Italian government officials, but he again mentioned the surgery and said he'd need a few months to recover first. Zuck, for his part, said he'd "offered a real date" and that UFC president Dana White had offered to make the whole thing a "legit" charity match, Gizmodo reports. "Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead," Zuck said in his Sunday post. "I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously." MarketWatch appears to believe him, declaring "the stupidest story of the summer" to be apparently "over." (Read more Mark Zuckerberg stories.)