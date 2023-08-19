Doctors Must Pay for Privilege of Getting Paid

For those who complain that doctors have a knack for coming up with inventive fees, ProPublica has a shoe-on-the-other-foot narrative that illustrates the shady nature of the healthcare billing industry. It seems that most doctors have to pay a fee for the privilege of getting paid. These days, when insurers issue payments to doctors for services rendered, they usually do so electronically instead of, say, by writing a check. The problem is that insurers routinely charge a fee of up to 5% for this convenience, according to the story, and the costs add up. Larger medical practices have to shell out about $1 million a year, while smaller practices might pay $100,000. In the latter case, that means the practice has to use that money to pay processing fees instead of perhaps hiring a registered nurse to better help patients.