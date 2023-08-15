Places to Not Fall Asleep While Drunk in Paris

2 American tourists spent the night in the Eiffel Tower, delaying its opening by an hour
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 15, 2023 10:30 AM CDT
Eiffel Tower Hosted an Unauthorized Sleepover Party
The Eiffel Tower is seen in Paris on June 6.   (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

When in Rome, do as the Romans do. When in Paris, don't do as these two Americans did. As AFP reports, Eiffel Tower security guards making their rounds early Monday before the Parisian icon's 9am opening found a rather unusual and unwelcome surprise in the form of two American tourists, apparently sleeping off a night of some liquid libations. The two men "appear to have got stuck because of how drunk they were," between the Eiffel's second and third levels, per Parisian prosecutors.

Cops say that the men paid for a ticket around 10:40pm on Sunday, then apparently jumped a security fence to make it into an area normally off-limits to tourists. While the pair "did not pose any apparent threat," per tower operator SETE, firefighters were called in to get them down. They were brought to a police station, and a criminal complaint is pending. The stunt delayed the Eiffel Tower's opening on Monday by an hour. AFP further notes that two bomb threats at the site on Saturday had forced its evacuation. (Read more Eiffel Tower stories.)

