Travelers Stranded as Air Canada Brings Flights to a Halt

Air Canada suspended all operations as more than 10,000 of the airline's flight attendants went on strike early Saturday after a deadline to reach a deal passed, leaving travelers around the world stranded and scrambling during the peak summer travel season. Canadian Union of Public Employees spokesman Hugh Pouliot confirmed the strike started after no deal was reached, and the airline said shortly after that it would halt operations, per the AP.

The union turned down the request by Canada's biggest airline to enter into government-directed arbitration, which would eliminate its right to strike and allow a third-party mediator to decide the terms of a new contract. The two parties have been in contract talks for about eight months, but they've yet to reach a tentative deal. Both sides say they remain far apart on the issue of pay and the unpaid work flight attendants do when planes aren't in the air.