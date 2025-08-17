Flights Will Resume in Hours: Air Canada

Air Canada said it plans to resume flights on Sunday after the Canadian government, acting less than 12 hours after workers walked off the job, forced the airline and its striking flight attendants back to work and into arbitration. The strike stranded more than 100,000 travelers around the world during the peak summer travel season. The country's largest airline said in a release that the first flights will resume Sunday evening but that it will take several days before its operations return to normal, the AP reports. It said some flights will be canceled over the next seven to 10 days until the schedule is stabilized.