2 Americans Drown During Carnival Cruise Vacations

On the same day, separate tragedies took the lives of two American passengers on Carnival Cruise ships. Both incidents took place at Celebration Key, the cruise line's private destination in the Bahamas. "One guest was sailing with family on Mardi Gras and one guest was sailing with family on Carnival Elation," Carnival said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the guests and their families and our Care Team is providing assistance." Details, per CBS News and NBC News:

The first victim was a 79-year-old man. The Royal Bahamas Police Force was alerted to the incident just before noon, and found him unresponsive aboard a commercial vessel. He had reportedly lost consciousness while snorkeling at the beach. A lifeguard pulled him from the water and administered CPR.