The World's Top Airports

Every year for the past decade, AirHelp has released its rankings of the world's best airports, and this year's edition names the aviation hub in South Africa's Cape Town as its top pick. The site ranked 250 airports from 68 nations around the globe, factoring into its assessment on-time departure and arrival stats, as well as customer feedback on everything from the eateries and shopping available to staff, cleanliness, accessibility, and wait times. Only one US airport made the top 10: Salt Lake City's airport, at No. 8, which Travel and Leisure notes boasts an 84% on-time ranking and "recent infrastructure upgrades and a traveler-focused design." The top 10 airports worldwide: