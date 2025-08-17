The World's Top Airports

Salt Lake City's hub is only US airport to break AirHelp's top 10 list
Posted Aug 17, 2025 9:30 AM CDT
The World's Top Airports
Cape Town International Airport.   (Getty Images/Julia Chan)

Every year for the past decade, AirHelp has released its rankings of the world's best airports, and this year's edition names the aviation hub in South Africa's Cape Town as its top pick. The site ranked 250 airports from 68 nations around the globe, factoring into its assessment on-time departure and arrival stats, as well as customer feedback on everything from the eateries and shopping available to staff, cleanliness, accessibility, and wait times. Only one US airport made the top 10: Salt Lake City's airport, at No. 8, which Travel and Leisure notes boasts an 84% on-time ranking and "recent infrastructure upgrades and a traveler-focused design." The top 10 airports worldwide:

  1. Cape Town International Airport (Cape Town, South Africa)
  2. Hamad International Airport (Doha, Qatar)
  3. King Khalid International Airport (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)
  4. Brasilia International Airport (Brasilia, Brazil)
  5. Muscat International Airport (Muscat, Oman)
  6. Tocumen International Airport (Panama City)
  7. King Shaka International Airport (Durban, South Africa)
  8. Salt Lake City International Airport (Salt Lake City, Utah)
  9. Bergen Airport Flesland (Bergen, Norway)
  10. King Fahd International Airport (Damman, Saudi Arabia)
Head here for a more detailed breakdown of the rankings. (Airports are starting to take their musical selection more seriously.)

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X