TSA: No Cordless Hair Tools in Checked Bags, but Lobsters OK

The TSA has updated its list of banned items for checked luggage, specifically targeting certain cordless hairstyling tools. Travelers can no longer pack cordless curling irons or flat irons with gas cartridges, butane-fueled versions of these devices, or any spare gas cartridges in their checked bags, reports USA Today . The move comes over concerns about hazardous materials, like gas and butane, which could pose safety risks on flights. If TSA agents spot these items during luggage screening, your bag could be confiscated.

However, there's a work-around: These hair tools are still allowed in carry-on bags, provided they have safety covers to prevent accidental activation. Devices with regular cords remain permitted in both checked and carry-on luggage. While the TSA is tightening rules on some gadgets, however, it's surprisingly lenient with other items. For example, you can bring live lobsters, so long as they're in spillproof, clear containers and TSA officers can check them at security.

Holiday enthusiasts can pack Christmas lights in either checked or carry-on bags, and even cowboy spurs are allowed as long as they're not on your boots. Other approved oddities include antlers (as long as they fit in the overhead bin or under your seat), Harry Potter wands, toy lightsabers, coffee and espresso machines, sewing machines, waffle irons, and even Magic 8 Balls—though that last item can only go in checked bags. Check the TSA's full, ever-evolving list before heading to the airport.