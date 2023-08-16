Backlash to Pride Merch Hurt Target

Target's quarterly sales dropped for the first time in six years, due in part to the "strong reaction" to its Pride month offerings, the company said Wednesday. Sales at stores open for at least a year fell 5.4% last quarter, while foot traffic declined 4.8%, CNN reports. From April to June, consumers cut back on nonessential items, which make up more than half of Target's merchandise, as they encountered high prices for essentials, per the Wall Street Journal. But "the strong reaction to this year's Pride assortment" also impacted sales, Target's chief growth officer, Christina Hennington, said Wednesday, per CNN. Target offered Pride-themed products this spring as it has in previous years. But this year, some critics responded with anger and violence, knocking down displays and threatening employees.