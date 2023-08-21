You've Probably Never Seen a Bat Like This

Bryson Stott of the Phillies uses one painted like a No. 2 pencil in Little League Classic
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 21, 2023 8:02 AM CDT
You've Probably Never Seen a Bat Like This
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott, right, at bat during the second inning of the Little League Classic baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.   (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Phillies beat the Nationals 4-3 on Sunday, but the game is more notable for the unusual gear used by players from both teams. Like the bat custom-painted to resemble a No. 2 pencil by the Phillies' Bryson Stott, per the AP. On the opposing side, Joey Meneses wielded one that looked like a blue crayon, notes MLB.com. No, you won't be seeing the trend in future games this year. The league loosened the rules a bit for the game played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania—where the stands were filled entirely with players from the Little League World Series and their families. The annual game is called the Little League Classic. (Read more Major League Baseball stories.)

