Trader Joe's Recalls 5 products in 4 weeks

Trader Joe's has issued another recall of a product that might contain a foreign object—this time, metal. Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds joins four other recalls in the past four weeks, WGN reports. The packages affected carry "best if used by" stamped dates from 03/01/24 through 03/05/24. The company said that none of the products recalled has caused any injuries and that stocks were pulled from store shelves and destroyed. Here are the other items recalled: