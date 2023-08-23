Trader Joe's Recalls 5 products in 4 weeks

Trader Joe's has issued another recall of a product that might contain a foreign object—this time, metal. Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds joins four other recalls in the past four weeks, WGN reports. The packages affected carry "best if used by" stamped dates from 03/01/24 through 03/05/24. The company said that none of the products recalled has caused any injuries and that stocks were pulled from store shelves and destroyed. Here are the other items recalled:
- Falafel balls. The frozen product, labeled "fully cooked" and sold in multiple states, could contain rocks, Trader Joe's said.
- Soup: There could be insects in Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, the company said.
- Cookies: The affected products, which could contain rocks, are labeled Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with sell-by dates in October.
- Tamales: Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales could contain undeclared milk, the company says.
In all cases, Trader Joe's urges consumers to not ingest the products, but to destroy them or take them to a store for a refund. Buyers can call Customer Relations at 626-599-3817, 9am to 9pm Eastern time weekdays, or email using the company's product feedback form, per Eating Well
. (Read more product recall
stories.)