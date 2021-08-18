It's 'the Closure of a Case That Has Haunted Our Community'

(Newser) – Nearly 30 years after an infant girl's stabbed body was found floating on a South Carolina river, authorities announced the arrest Tuesday of the child's mother and said she has been charged in the death, per the AP. Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon, 48, of Rock Hill, SC, faces a charge of homicide by child abuse in connection with the girl's death in August 1992. She could face 30 years to life if convicted. Only hours old when she died, the child was found wrapped in a bedsheet inside a plastic grocery bag that was discovered by a swimmer on the Catawba River, officials said. Authorities said the child had stab wounds but a coroner's report determined that the death was the result of suffocation. In 1992, the baby was named Angel Hope by members of the community who also paid for her burial at a cemetery in Rock Hill.

Detectives reexamined the case last October and submitted DNA from the bed sheet to the York County Forensic Biology Lab for testing. A DNA match between the baby and Rabon was made thanks to Rabon's 2019 arrest on a drug distribution charge, after which her DNA was collected and put in a national DNA database, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said at a Tuesday news conference. Rabon—who didn't deny that the baby was hers, according to reporting from WSOC's Greg Suskin—was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the York County Detention Center. The sheriff thanked detectives and DNA analysts for allowing "the closure of a case that has haunted our community for years." "This child deserved our best," he said. "Maybe now she will be called Baby Angel Justice."