Russia Has Bad News for US Journalist

Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on espionage charges since March, had his pre-trial prison stay extended again on Thursday. During what the Guardian calls a "brief hearing" that was closed to the public, the 31-year-old American, the first US journalist to be detained on such charges since the end of the Cold War, had his detention period extended to at least Nov. 30. The AP notes that the hearing, held as Gershkovich's detention was set to expire next week, was closed to the public "because details of the criminal case are classified." No trial date has been set, and the AP reports that the Russian authorities haven't specified what evidence they might have gathered against Gershkovich; the Guardian says the case is still under investigation.