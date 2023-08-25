Trump Is Arrested, Released on Georgia Charges

Former President Donald Trump turned himself in Thursday evening at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he was arrested and booked on 13 state felony charges involving efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Trump spent about 20 minutes in the jail—a quicker booking than his codefendants have had— before leaving for the airport and his return trip to New Jersey. Aides said a mug shot of Trump was taken, the Washington Post reports, which didn't happen when he surrendered in his previous three indictments elsewhere. Trump also was fingerprinted, per the New York Times .

The jail's website listed Trump as booked and on what charges. The entry has his height at 6-foot-3 and weight at 215 pounds—24 pounds lighter than the White House physician reported in 2018. It turns out that Trump wasn't weighed or measured Thursday; he was allowed to report his own vital statistics, per the Times, which speeded the process up. He had planned to use a local commercial bondsman, Charles Shaw of Foster Bail Bonds, to post his $200,000 bond. Shaw said Trump probably would be able to expedite his release by paying him a nonrefundable 10% fee.

Trump spoke briefly at the airport before boarding his plane, repeating that he did nothing wrong and calling the Georgia prosecution a "travesty of justice," per the Times. Supporters who had waited all day in the heat outside the jail to see Trump were disappointed. He arrived in a long motorcade, walked in through a back entrance, and generally was shielded from view. "He's gone?" some of the gathered supporters asked when it was over. (Read more election interference indictment stories.)