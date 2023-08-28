Archaeologists Find Evidence of Mass Execution of German WWII Soldiers

Months after a French resistance fighter came forward to reveal that his detachment executed 46 German soldiers during World War II, a dig has found evidence that such a mass execution did take place. Archaeologists from both Germany and France excavated an area near Meymac in the remote part of France where the execution reportedly took place and where, per France24, a possible mass grave was found in July. And while no bodies were found, the teams say they did find bullets, cartridges, and coins, the BBC reports. "The bodies are definitely there somewhere. We are not going to stop now," said an official in the French Veterans' Affairs Office after the eight-day excavation.