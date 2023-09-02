920-Pound Alligator Caught

After a four-hour struggle, hunters have landed a 920-pound alligator in a Florida lake, possibly the second-largest one ever recorded in the state. The gator was more than 13 feet long, Fox News reports. "I've done probably close to a thousand alligator hunts, and I've never seen a giant like this," said Kevin Brotz, an Orlando-based hunting guide who had two men with him. They landed their catch on the second try during a tense battle, during which the alligator went to the bottom of Orange Lake, apparently to try to outwait the hunters. "I had fear like I never felt before," Brotz said.