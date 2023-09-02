920-Pound Alligator Caught

After a four-hour struggle, hunters have landed a 920-pound alligator in a Florida lake, possibly the second-largest one ever recorded in the state. The gator was more than 13 feet long, Fox News reports. "I've done probably close to a thousand alligator hunts, and I've never seen a giant like this," said Kevin Brotz, an Orlando-based hunting guide who had two men with him. They landed their catch on the second try during a tense battle, during which the alligator went to the bottom of Orange Lake, apparently to try to outwait the hunters. "I had fear like I never felt before," Brotz said.
"He didn't death roll. He was honestly exhausted when he came up," he said. "It was like looking into a T-Rex's eyes." Brotz said he plans to mount the gator but never feels "good about killing an animal." Alligators like this, however, "are killing machines," he said, per WESH. And it was found in a lake used by people. "Ultimately, if a beast of that size gets a hold of you or, God forbid, a child, the odds are tough," he said. (Read more alligator stories.)