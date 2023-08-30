7-Minute Cancer Treatment Is a World First

Cancer patients in England will be the first to benefit from an injection that will cut treatment times by up to 75%. Atezolizumab, sold under the brand name Tecentriq, is a monoclonal antibody medication that blocks a protein that prevents the immune system from attacking cancer cells and is used to treat cancers of the lung, breast, liver, and bladder, reports the Guardian. It's typically given to patients intravenously through an IV drip in a process that can take up to an hour if there's difficulty in finding a vein. But now, with approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, England's National Health Service will begin offering much faster atezolizumab injections. "It takes approximately seven minutes, compared with 30 to 60 minutes for the current method," says Marius Scholtz, medical director for manufacturer Roche.