This Is Now the Most Famous Bull in America

You might think this is what traffic stops are like in Nebraska, but even the police in this one were bamboozled. "We didn't have a full understanding of it until we saw it," says Chad Reiman, police captain in the city of Norfolk. "It" was a 2,200-pound Watusi bull named Howdy Doody who was riding in the passenger seat of a specialized car pulled over in a not-so-routine traffic stop, reports News Channel Nebraska . The outlet's video of the stop has gone viral for understandable reasons. As it turns out, there's a somewhat reasonable explanation behind it all.

The driver was 63-year-old Lee Meyer, who has been participating in parades with Howdy Doody for several years now, per the AP. He had taken the steer out for a "test run" and was on his way home to his ranch in nearby Neligh when police in Norfolk received a call and pulled him over, reports the New York Times. "It's so shocking to people, I guess, sometimes that they don't know what to do," Meyer tells the newspaper. "And the bigger the town you go to, the more stiff-necked they are, for lack of a better word. I've been to plenty of towns that are a lot smaller and nobody has had any problems with it." (The metropolis of Norfolk has a population of 26,000.)

Police let Meyer off with a warning and a plea to get his steer and his weird car off the road. Half of the Crown Victoria's hood and windshield have been removed to make room for the steer, per the AP, and Meyer says the animal seems to enjoy the car rides, though he typically transports him to parades in a standard trailer. "I've been doing this a long time, and I've never seen anything like it on the road before," says the police captain. (Read more strange stuff stories.)