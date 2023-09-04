Bodycam Video Released in Police Killing of Pregnant Woman

Bodycam video has been released of the fatal police shooting of a pregnant Black woman in Ohio. Ta'Kiya Young, 21, can be seen in her car in the parking lot of a Kroger grocery store, where an employee had just accused her of shoplifting. Bodycam video from both officers involved has been released by Blendon Township, the Columbus Dispatch reports. One officer approaches her window and tells her to get out of the car; she can be heard asking, "For what?" and saying, "I'm not going to do that." Another officer walks to the front of the car with his weapon drawn and his other hand on the hood. As Young is seen moving the steering wheel and the car starts moving forward, that second officer shoots a single time through the windshield, killing Young and her unborn child. That officer's feet can be seen lifted off the ground as the car hits him, USA Today reports.