Murder Convict Escapes

Hundreds of law enforcement agents searched Friday for a man recently convicted of murder in Pennsylvania for the fatal stabbing his ex-girlfriend, a day after he escaped from a county jail. Danelo Cavalcante, 34, is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying and is considered an extremely dangerous person, authorities say. The search dragged through a second day, with authorities using drones, helicopters, and dogs, the AP reports. Searchers were focusing on railways, waterways, and routes out of the area, Chester County's district attorney, Deb Ryan, said at a news conference Friday.

Ryan said authorities believe Cavalcante is trying to flee south, but they have no evidence that Cavalcante has left the area or that he is receiving assistance from others. Authorities said area residents should scan video from their doorbells or surveillance cameras for anything suspicious and check their cars, sheds, and outbuildings. They also advised people to check the homes of vacationing neighbors and check for missing cars, bicycles, or any other mode of transportation that Cavalcante could use to aid his flight. He escaped Thursday morning and was seen walking on a road near the prison shortly afterward, authorities said. They have not disclosed the circumstances of his escape.

A jury convicted Cavalcante last month of killing Deborah Brandao, his ex-girlfriend, in front of her children in 2021. Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison and was awaiting a transfer to state prison. Prosecutors have said he killed Brandao to stop her from telling police about the charges against him in Brazil in connection with a 2017 slaying. He was captured in Virginia after Brandao's slaying, and authorities say they believe he was trying to return to Brazil. Cavalcante originally came to the US illegally, after fleeing Brazil to Puerto Rico following the 2017 murder for which he is wanted, authorities say. Authorities described him as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. He has curly black hair and a closely cropped beard and mustache, a photo the county released shows, per the AP.