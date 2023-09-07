Willis Tells Jordan He's Out of His Depth Legally

The Georgia prosecutor taking Donald Trump and 18 others to court on charges of election interference has answered the launching of a congressional inquiry into her investigation, calling the move an attempt to obstruct court proceedings and including a schooling on the law. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan had written Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for information about her cases, NBC News reports. This is a Georgia case involving state law, Willis wrote back. "Your attempt to invoke congressional authority to intrude upon and interfere with an active criminal case in Georgia is flagrantly at odds with the Constitution," she said.

Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said last month he was going to investigate whether the prosecution is politically motivated—an accusation that Willis, a Democrat, returned Thursday. "Your job description as a legislator does not include criminal law enforcement," she wrote, "nor does it include supervising a specific criminal trial because you believe that doing so will promote your partisan political objectives." Although she said "settled constitutional law" allows her to ignore his requests, Willis said she'd nevertheless answer portions of his letter. Jordan's office did not immediately release a comment. (Read more election interference indictment stories.)