One of Putin's Assassins May Be Key in Prisoner Swap

Somewhere in Germany, a Russian by the name of Vadim Krasikov is serving out his life sentence for the brazen execution of a man in a Berlin park crowded with families in 2019. As the Wall Street Journal reports, after Krasikov calmly shot his victim multiple times, he bicycled away, removed his wig by a nearby river, shaved his beard, changed his clothes, threw his gun into the water, and rode off on an electric scooter planted there by accomplices—a scene straight out of a spy thriller. It's no wonder: Before his capture and conviction, Krasikov worked as an assassin for Russia, and the man he shot had been been on a Kremlin wanted list because he was a Chechen insurgent leader. And now, as the headline on the story by Bojan Pancevski and Alan Cullison puts it, "Putin wants his hit man back."