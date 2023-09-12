Escaped Murderer Has Now Armed Himself

As of early Tuesday, police said they were in active pursuit
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 12, 2023 2:50 AM CDT
Residents Told to Shelter in Place as Police Pursue Escaped Killer
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante.   (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped from Pennsylvania's Chester County Prison on August 31, and despite multiple sightings, he still has not been recaptured. On Monday afternoon, police said there was no longer a defined search area for the manhunt, though Cavalcante was still believed to be in the county, ABC News reports. By Monday night, police revealed he had armed himself with a stolen rifle, CBS News reports. As of early Tuesday morning, police were actively searching for him in South Coventry Township and had instructed residents to shelter in place and lock all windows and doors. Pennsylvania State Police were providing updates on X. He was last seen shirtless and wearing blue pants, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sources tell Fox 29 Cavalcante broke into an East Nantmeal Township home Monday night to steal the rifle, and that the homeowner fired at him seven times. Earlier Monday, police had defended the search so far, blaming complex terrain for the fact that Cavalcante remains on the loose, the AP reports. Meanwhile, Cavalcante's sister, who is in the US on an overstay status and has allegedly refused to cooperate with the search for her brother, has been detained and is in the process of being deported. (Read more Pennsylvania stories.)

