Escaped Murderer Has Now Armed Himself

Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped from Pennsylvania's Chester County Prison on August 31, and despite multiple sightings, he still has not been recaptured. On Monday afternoon, police said there was no longer a defined search area for the manhunt, though Cavalcante was still believed to be in the county, ABC News reports. By Monday night, police revealed he had armed himself with a stolen rifle, CBS News reports. As of early Tuesday morning, police were actively searching for him in South Coventry Township and had instructed residents to shelter in place and lock all windows and doors. Pennsylvania State Police were providing updates on X. He was last seen shirtless and wearing blue pants, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.