Escaped Murderer Went to the Homes of His Former Co-Workers

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante showed up at the homes of two of his former colleagues Saturday night, police say. The convicted killer, who escaped from Pennsylvania's Chester County Prison on August 31, first went to the East Pikeland Township home of someone he worked with several years ago, the AP reports. That was a little before 10pm and the person was not home; Cavalcante then went to the Phoenixville home of another former work associate shortly after 10pm, but that person was also not home. Police got images of Cavalcante's changed appearance from doorbell videos at those homes.

Police say he got to that area, more than 20 miles from the original search area, by stealing a delivery van that was unlocked with the keys inside at Baily's Dairy, about three-quarters of a mile outside the northern perimeter of that search area. Police acknowledged that due to underground tunnels and drainage ditches in the area, it was impossible to fully secure the original search perimeter. By Sunday morning, the van had been abandoned in a field about 15 miles west of Phoenixville, and authorities warned that he would likely try to steal another vehicle, CNN reports. Locals were being asked to secure their houses and vehicles. Meanwhile, the prison guard who was on duty when Cavalcante escaped and somehow failed to notice it has been fired. (Read more Pennsylvania stories.)