Surfer Hit the Water, Felt a Bite on His Face

A 38-year-old surfer jumped off his board while riding a wave in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, but the worst was yet to come. WESH reports that after entering the water Tuesday morning, Mark Summerset of South Carolina was bitten in the face by a shark, sustaining a 2-inch laceration on his right side between his ear and eye. Ocean Rescue Capt. Alex Miller said Summerset was surfing at the jetty and suffered the bite at 7:50am. "He did not see what it was but the assumption was that it was a shark," Miller told the Daytona Beach News-Journal.
"Nine out of 10 times it's because they'll fall in the shallow water, and they'll spook the shark, and it's a reaction bite," said a surfer at the scene. Summerset was treated at an area trauma center and released. It's the seventh bite recorded in Volusia County in 2023, though "there haven't been any fatalities as far back as anyone can remember," per WESH. (Read more shark attack stories.)