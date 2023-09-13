Surfer Hit the Water, Felt a Bite on His Face

A 38-year-old surfer jumped off his board while riding a wave in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, but the worst was yet to come. WESH reports that after entering the water Tuesday morning, Mark Summerset of South Carolina was bitten in the face by a shark, sustaining a 2-inch laceration on his right side between his ear and eye. Ocean Rescue Capt. Alex Miller said Summerset was surfing at the jetty and suffered the bite at 7:50am. "He did not see what it was but the assumption was that it was a shark," Miller told the Daytona Beach News-Journal.