Cruise Ship Runs Aground

For the 206 passengers and crew members aboard the Ocean Explorer, the view—however stunning—isn't going to change for a while. The cruise ship has run aground in a remote area off the coast of Greenland, and an inspection vessel sent to help isn't expected to arrive before Friday, CNN reports. No injuries or damage have been reported. For the ship and the people on it, "There is no immediate danger to themselves, the vessel, or the surrounding environment," said a statement from Aurora Expeditions, a tour agency that operates the Ocean Explorer. The ship became stuck Monday near Alpefjord in Northeast Greenland National Park, the most northerly national park in the world, per ABC News .

Joint Arctic Command reported that high tide "did not provide the desired help to sail on" for the 343-foot-long, 60-foot-wide Ocean Explorer. Nor did the Tarajoq, a Greenland Institute of Natural Resources fishing research ship that tried to pull the cruise ship out on Tuesday. The command said it's in touch with other vessels in the area that might be able to help, and a Danish Navy ship, the Knud Rasmussen, is on its way, though weather conditions have forced it to slow down. Arctic Commander Brian Jensen said a high tide could break the Ocean Explorer free before the Navy vessel arrives.

The Ocean Explorer launched two years ago and was "purpose-built for expedition travel to the world's most remote destinations," Aurora Expeditions' website says, mentioning the Norwegian ship's technology and sustainability and navigation capabilities. To put the remoteness of the area where the ship is aground in perspective, Greenland's tourist board says more people summit Mount Everest every year than visit Northeast Greenland National Park. (Read more Greenland stories.)