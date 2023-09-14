They got the band back together: 'N Sync is releasing its first new song in two decades, reports Variety. "Better Place" will be featured in the upcoming DreamWorks Animation film Trolls Band Together. As Today notes, the song from the iconic boy band won't be released until Sept. 29, but fans can get a taste of it in the newly released trailer for the movie. Rumors have been circulating for a while that Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Justin Timberlake were plotting some kind of reunion, notes Variety, and those only intensified when band members presented Taylor Swift with an award at Tuesday's MTV video awards show.