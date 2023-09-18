UPDATE

Sep 18, 2023 8:24 AM CDT

Five Americans held by Iran have been freed in a prisoner swap, reports the AP. A plane with all five aboard left Tehran on Monday. Three of the Americans have previously been identified and the remaining two are expected to be identified later on Monday. Some have been held since at least 2015, per CNN, and the US says all five were wrongfully detained. In exchange, five Iranians will be released from US prisons, and the US also freed up $6 billion in once-frozen Iranian funds.

Sep 18, 2023 7:57 AM CDT

Looks like Monday may be the day for the prisoner swap between the United States and Iran. "It will happen today, and five prisoners, citizens of the Islamic Republic, will be released from the prisons in the US," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a news conference shown on state TV, whose feed was "cut immediately after his remarks without explanation," per the AP. "Five imprisoned citizens who were in Iran will be given to the US side reciprocally, based on their will." Kanaani added that two of the Iranian prisoners are expected to stay in the United States. There's been no confirmation of this news from Washington.