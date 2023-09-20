An Amazon driver encountered something worse than a porch pirate on Monday. As Monet Robinson was delivering a package to a home in Palm City, Florida, she was bitten in the back of her leg, just above the knee, by an eastern diamondback rattlesnake that had been coiled by the door. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the 21-year-old "immediately became ill" and called 911. Dispatchers pinpointed her location using her cellphone's GPS coordinates. WPTV reports she was found on the ground and was taken to the hospital, "where she is in very serious condition," the sheriff's office said Tuesday.
NBC News quotes the sheriff's department as calling that species of snake "highly venomous" and "very common to this area," though Amy Kight, head of the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, says bites are rare. She credits Robinson with staying calm, noting it could have saved her, reports WPBF. "When you start to panic, when you start to raise your blood pressure, and the blood gets pumping more, that's just going to process the venom through your body quicker," she said. CBS News reports one snake has enough venom to kill five people. (Read more rattlesnake stories.)