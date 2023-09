Donald Trump Jr.'s X account was hacked on Wednesday morning, leading to a series of fake and crude posts that were live for less than an hour before being deleted. Among them, per the Hill:

"I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024."

"This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked."

"...when I become president I'm going to burn the SEC."

"F--- Joe Biden stupid a-- [racial epithet]."