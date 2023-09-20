Garland to Republicans: 'I Am Not the President's Lawyer'

Attorney General Merrick Garland was grilled by Republican lawmakers in his first appearance before the House Judiciary Committee in two years. In his opening statement, Republican committee chair Rep. Jim Jordan accused the Justice Department of protecting President Biden and his family while targeting Donald Trump, NBC News reports. In his own opening statement, Garland said the department doesn't take orders from the president or anyone else on who to investigate. "I am not the president's lawyer," he said. "I will also add that I am not Congress' prosecutor. The Justice Department works for the American people."