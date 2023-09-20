Garland to Republicans: 'I Am Not the President's Lawyer'

Attorney General Merrick Garland was grilled by Republican lawmakers in his first appearance before the House Judiciary Committee in two years. In his opening statement, Republican committee chair Rep. Jim Jordan accused the Justice Department of protecting President Biden and his family while targeting Donald Trump, NBC News reports. In his own opening statement, Garland said the department doesn't take orders from the president or anyone else on who to investigate. "I am not the president's lawyer," he said. "I will also add that I am not Congress' prosecutor. The Justice Department works for the American people."
"Our job is to follow the facts and the law, wherever they lead. And that is what we do," Garland said. Rep. Jerry Nadler, the committee's ranking Democrat, said "extreme MAGA Republicans" had "poisoned" the committee's oversight work. He said they were "desperate to find evidence for an absurd impeachment" to distract from the Trump indictments.
- Hunter Biden. Garland told GOP lawmakers that he hadn't interfered in the Hunter Biden investigation, the AP reports. He said he had kept his promise to keep his distance from the case. "The way to not interfere was to not investigate an investigation," said Garland. Democratic lawmakers reminded Republicans that the special counsel in the case, US Attorney David Weiss, is a Trump appointee.
- "Badgering" from Gaetz. The Washington Post reports that Democrats accused GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of "badgering" Garland by asking the attorney general questions on a wide range of subjects then cutting him off as he tried to respond. Asked by Gaetz about a report that Hunter Biden had sold some of his artwork to a Democratic donor, Garland said he hadn't spoken to anybody at the White House about the president's son.
- Defunding the FBI. When asked about the implications of defunding the FBI, which some Republicans have suggested doing, Garland said the consequences would be "catastrophic," the BBC reports. It would "leave the United States naked to the malign influence of the Chinese Communist Party, to the attacks by Iranians on American citizens and attempts to assassinate former officials, to the Russian aggression, to North Korean cyberattacks," he said. Garland told Democratic Rep. Jackson Lee that Justice Department workers and other public servants have received an "astounding number of threats," but "will not be intimidated."
