US Announces Plans to Protect 472K Venezuelan Migrants

The Biden administration said Wednesday that it was granting temporary legal status to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who are already in the country—quickly making them eligible to work—as it grapples with growing numbers of people fleeing the South American country and elsewhere to arrive at the US border with Mexico. The Homeland Security Department plans to grant Temporary Protected Status to an estimated 472,000 Venezuelans who arrived in the country as of July 31, 2023, making it easier for them to get authorization to work in the US, the AP reports. That's been a key demand of Democratic mayors and governors who are struggling to care for an increased number of migrants in their care. That's in addition to about 242,700 Venezuelans who already qualified for temporary status before Wednesday's announcement.