Free At-Home COVID Tests Are Coming Back

With COVID hospitalizations back on the rise and experts warning about a possible winter surge, the federal government is once again offering free at-home tests that people can order starting next week. Four free testing kits will be mailed per household, Politico reports. The government had previously distributed COVID tests that way last year, but the program had been on pause since the spring, the New York Times reports. The tests that will be mailed when the program resumes on Monday (at this website) are good through the end of this year, and are designed to detect the variants currently circulating, the White House says.