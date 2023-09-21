Locals Warned of Aggressive Moose After Colorado Attack

A moose remains at large after it attacked a woman and her dog in Colorado's Boulder County Wednesday morning, officials say. The woman was walking her dog on South Saint Vrain Trail when the cow moose charged them, KDVR reports. It headbutted and stomped the woman multiple times, but she was still able to get to a nearby home to call for help. Her dog, which was on a leash, also suffered minor injuries. Signs are now posted near the trail warning that there may be an aggressive moose with calves in the area, 9 News reports.

Authorities warn that moose can become aggressive and defensive when surprised, as this one was, and that they also see dogs as threats. Attacks are more likely when dogs are involved, the Denver Gazette reports. In addition, if a cow moose has calves nearby, it will be more aggressive. Hikers near areas with rivers and streams are warned to be particularly watchful, as moose are often found resting or eating in those areas. The extent of the woman's injuries is not clear. (Read more Colorado stories.)