Beverly Hills has placed a ban on young people possessing everyday products abused by vandals in an effort to create a "safe, family-friendly environment" on Halloween. The city council voted 5-0 Tuesday to ban people under the age of 21 from possessing Silly String, shaving cream or gel, and hair removal products for 24 hours beginning at 6am on Oct. 31, KTLA reports. "When used improperly, the products outlined in the ordinance may cause harm to individuals, property, and/or the environment," according to a Wednesday release.