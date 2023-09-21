Beverly Hills has placed a ban on young people possessing everyday products abused by vandals in an effort to create a "safe, family-friendly environment" on Halloween. The city council voted 5-0 Tuesday to ban people under the age of 21 from possessing Silly String, shaving cream or gel, and hair removal products for 24 hours beginning at 6am on Oct. 31, KTLA reports. "When used improperly, the products outlined in the ordinance may cause harm to individuals, property, and/or the environment," according to a Wednesday release.
City officials said local police had been urging the motion for years. "The Beverly Hills Police Department urges voluntary compliance," per the Beverly Press. "Citations will be issued if necessary," reports USA Today. KTLA notes young people will remain free to carry other products favored by vandals, including toilet paper and eggs. (Read more Beverly Hills stories.)