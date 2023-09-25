Space Force Is Considering Setting Up Base in 3rd Country

The commander of the US Space Force says the newest branch of the military is stepping up its activities in Asia and is considering establishing a hotline with its counterpart in China. Gen. Chance Saltzman said Monday that Space Force has discussed "opening up a line of communication to make sure that if there is a crisis, we know who we can contact," but there have not been talks with the Chinese side yet, Reuters reports. Saltzman said the Space Force is also considering setting up a base in Japan. The force's first overseas base was activated in South Korea last year.

Saltzman said Space Force guardians are already working "side-by-side" with Army personnel in a missile-tracking unit Misawa Air Base in northeast Japan and the unit will soon transfer to Space Force command, Stars and Stripes reports. "We will work together with Japan and other like-minded nations committed to establishing norms of responsible behavior and deterring conflict for the safety, security, stability and sustainability of the space domain," he said, per Kyodo News.

Saltzman said that as China steps up its activities in space, the US-China relationship should remain one of competition, not conflict, but it is important to counter "gray zone" activities like jamming satellite signals. "We have to be able to have those indications and warnings and see what they're doing and call them on the intent," he said, per Reuters. (Read more Space Force stories.)