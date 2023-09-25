US-Supplied Tanks Arrive in Ukraine

Saturday was the first day of fall, and the first of 31 Abrams tanks the US promised to Ukraine arrived bang on time, officials say. Defense officials tell the New York Times that two platoons' worth of tanks—eight to 10 tanks—arrived on Saturday, well ahead of the original schedule. The Pentagon said it would get the tanks to Ukraine by fall after backtracking on a plan to send more modern versions, which could have taken more than a year. in the spring, Ukrainian forces began a 12-week tank training course in Germany.