US-Supplied Tanks Arrive in Ukraine

Saturday was the first day of fall, and the first of 31 Abrams tanks the US promised to Ukraine arrived bang on time, officials say. Defense officials tell the New York Times that two platoons' worth of tanks—eight to 10 tanks—arrived on Saturday, well ahead of the original schedule. The Pentagon said it would get the tanks to Ukraine by fall after backtracking on a plan to send more modern versions, which could have taken more than a year. in the spring, Ukrainian forces began a 12-week tank training course in Germany.
"I am grateful to the allies for fulfilling the agreements," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram, per the Washington Post. The tanks, he said, "are preparing to reinforce our brigades." Military officials say the 70 tanks could help push through Russian lines as Ukrainian forces struggle to make gains in their months-old counteroffensive, though they say they will be reserved for "very specific, well-crafted operations" to avoid having them destroyed soon after they reach the battlefield. (Read more Ukraine stories.)