Space Force Activates First Overseas Base

The US Space Force has put down roots in South Korea, officially launching its first command on foreign soil with a ceremony on Wednesday. The unit will be based at Osan Air Base, about 40 miles south of Seoul, and will help watch for security threats from North Korea, Russia, and China, the BBC reports. Lt. Col. Joshua McCullion, who heads the new unit, said during the ceremony that "an existential threat" exists to the north, "a threat that we must be prepared to deter, defend against, and—if required—defeat." North Korea has increased its test-firing of missiles lately, including those that might be able to strike the US mainland. And China has been building up its ballistic missile stockpile.

US Forces Korea said in a statement that the unit in South Korea, an ally, "will be tasked with coordinating space operations and services such as missile warning, position navigation and timing and satellite communications within the region," per CNN. The US 7th Air Force already is headquartered at the base. Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir told the ceremony that the Space Force unit is an part of the US "integrated deterrence." McCullion also suggested the installation sends a message about potential aggression to other nations. "The hope is that they see we are ready," he said. "Myself and my guardians are ready to go, day or night," he added. (Read more Space Force stories.)