Her Academic Paper Set Stage for Epic Amazon Fight

The feds and 17 states are going after Amazon in a long-anticipated legal fight that could take years to play out. And for Federal Trade Commission chief Lina Khan, the fight is a long time coming. As the New York Times notes, she first came to national attention as a Yale law student in 2017 with an academic paper arguing that Amazon uses illegal monopolistic practices. Coverage:

The paper, titled "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox," is here.

"Although Amazon has clocked staggering growth, it generates meager profits, choosing to price below-cost and expand widely instead," she wrote at the time. "Through this strategy, the company has positioned itself at the center of e-commerce and now serves as essential infrastructure for a host of other businesses that depend upon it. Elements of the firm's structure and conduct pose anticompetitive concerns—yet it has escaped antitrust scrutiny."