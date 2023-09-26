In Historic Move, Biden Joins UAW Picket Line

President Biden flew to Michigan Tuesday and did something no sitting president has ever done : He joined a picket line. "You deserve the significant raise you need," Biden told striking United Auto Workers in Van Buren Township, via a bullhorn. The AP reports that he walked along the line outside the GM parts distribution warehouse and exchanged fist bumps and words of support with the striking workers. He also encouraged them to "stick with it" and answered yes to a question of whether they deserved a 40% raise.

"I've marched a lot of UAW picket lines when I was a senator, since 1973, but I'll tell you what, this is the first time I've ever done it as the president," Biden said, per CNN. The president spoke briefly, for less than two minutes. "Folks, you've heard me say many times, Wall Street didn't build this country, the middle class built this country, and unions built the middle class!" Biden said. "That's a fact, so let's keep going. You deserve what you've earned, and you've earned a hell of a lot more than you're getting paid." Former President Trump arrives in Detroit on Wednesday in his own bid to woo striking auto workers. (Read more UAW strike stories.)