A Moscow appeals court has upheld the 19-year sentence handed down in August to Alexei Navalny, who will now be transferred to a different maximum security facility to serve the lengthiest of the three sentences he's been given so far. The Putin critic had been serving a 9-year sentence in Penal Colony No. 6, a maximum-security prison about 150 miles east of Moscow. In a thread posted to his X account Tuesday, Navalny (via his team) described the prison's "monstrous" gruel and the unbearable cold, saying that when in solitary confinement cells, inmates are to wear cold prison uniforms designed to prevent them from getting warm, report NPR and the AP.