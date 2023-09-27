Fani Willis: I Keep Getting Doxxed

It wasn't only members of a grand jury who received threats in response to the Georgia indictment of former President Trump. Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney who is prosecuting cases against Trump and other high-profile figures including rappers Young Thug and YFN Lucci, says she and her daughters, as well as other loved ones, have had their private information posted online along with racial slurs and threats of violence, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution . "It's been very troubling," Willis said during a weekend appearance at Atlanta's Revolt World festival. "I've been called the N-word so many times, I don't think I even hear it anymore."

After Willis indicted Trump last month, posts on far-right platforms "reproduced images of nooses and gallows and called for Willis and grand jurors who delivered the charges to be hanged," the Guardian reported. It also described hundreds of posts using the word "riggers" as "a thinly veiled play on the N-word." Trump, who used the word to attack his opponents, specifically targeted Willis in posts, calling her "crooked, incompetent & highly partisan" and alleging she has "allowed murder and other violent crime to MASSIVELY ESCALATE," prompting his allies to pile on.

People have said "a lot of ugly and nasty things about me" with the goal of intimidation "because of certain prosecutions," Willis said. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who interviewed the DA at the festival, said Willis had mentioned that people had showed up on the doorsteps of both her father and ex-husband, whom she hasn't been married to for 18 years. Willis said the names and home addresses of her loved ones had been posted online, including on a Russian website. "I have 20-year-olds. They've doxxed them. They've doxxed my father," Willis said. "It's very unfair to the other people and it's a waste of time," she added. "It's not going to stop what I'm doing." (Read more Fani Willis stories.)