Thousands of Cantaloupes Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

Nearly 6,500 cases of whole cantaloupes sold in 19 states earlier this month are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination. The cantaloupes, distributed by Eagle Produce and sold under the brand name Kandy Produce, all have the UPC number code 4050 and lot codes 797901,797900, or 804918, CBS News reports. They were distributed between September 5 and September 16 in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington DC.

The bacteria was discovered via FDA testing at a distribution center, and no illnesses have yet been reported. "Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume the products and should dispose of them," the FDA says in a statement. "Consumers with concerns about an illness from consumption of this product should contact a health care provider." Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Though the bacteria is often associated with poultry, Health reports fruit has been found to be responsible for 13% of salmonella outbreaks, second only to chicken at 17%. It can be contaminated via coming into contact with contaminated manure, soil, compost, water, or even someone's hands.