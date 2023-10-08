America's Greenest and Least Green Cities

California is hitting it, while Arizona brings up the rear
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 8, 2023 10:20 AM CDT
As the sunset illuminates the San Diego skyline, a kayaker launches from a beach, Monday, April 22, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.   (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

If you fancy yourself a tree-hugger, chances are you're going to find a domicile that lets you be environmentally friendly. If you don't fancy yourself as such, the opposite. For anyone making moving decisions based on those beliefs, WalletHub has garnered a list of the 100 most populous US cities and how they rank in terms of being green. The site uses four key metrics, including environment, transportation, energy sources, and lifestyle and policy. Below, without further ado, America's greenest and least-green cities, along with their cumulative scores:

Greenest cities:

  1. San Diego, California, 71.76
  2. Honolulu, Hawaii, 69.53
  3. Portland, Oregon, 68.79
  4. Washington, DC, 68.20
  5. Seattle, Washington, 67.22
  6. San Jose, California, 66.83
  7. San Francisco, California, 66.65
  8. Oakland, California, 66.59
  9. Fremont, California, 66.47
  10. Minneapolis, Minnesota, 64.45

Least green cities:

  1. Corpus Christi, Texas, 42.27
  2. Greensboro, North Carolina, 41.59
  3. Detroit, Michigan, 41.18
  4. Hialeah, Florida, 41.14
  5. Newark, New Jersey, 40.59
  6. Houston, Texas, 37.96
  7. Chandler, Arizona, 36.83
  8. Baton Rouge, LA 36.22
  9. Mesa, Arizona, 36.20
  10. Glendale, Arizona, 35.70
  11. Gilbert, Arizona, 35.17
See the complete list here. (Read more lists stories.)

