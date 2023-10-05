Cops: After Shooting Grandson, Man Finished Officiating Wedding

A Texas man decided to start off the wedding he was officiating "with a bang," a deputy says, and that bang allegedly left the man's own grandson with a gunshot wound and the man facing criminal charges. Michael Gardner, 62, shot a revolver into the air to get the attention of the guests at his nephew's wedding around 5pm Saturday in Nebraska, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office chief deputy says, per CNN. While the gun had been loaded with a blank, he explains, Gardner had "put black powder into the casing and then glued it. And what we believe, is the glue is what injured the child" when the gun somehow slipped, leaving the 12-year-old with a shoulder injury. He is recovering in a hospital, CBS 7 reports.